Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Battling stomach issue
Manager Mike Shildt said on KMOQ Sports Radio that Carpenter is out of the lineup Sunday due to a stomach issue.
Carpenter is sitting out his fourth straight contest, but it's unclear if he's been experiencing the stomach problems during that entire stretch. Yairo Munoz is manning the hot corner in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Gets breather•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Timely triple in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues getting on base in win•
