Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Carpenter's (oblique) rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis could be extended through the weekend, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter had a couple potential rehab games with Double-A Springfield rained out, so the team would like to see him make up for that lost time. Barring a setback, it sounds like he should be activated early next week when the Cardinals are on the road playing the Angels.