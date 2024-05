Carpenter (oblique) is on track to rejoin the Cardinals on Saturday in Milwaukee, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Carpenter will play in one final rehab game with Triple-A Memphis on Friday and, assuming all goes well, will then return to the big club. Out since early April with a right oblique strain, Carpenter has gone 4-for-17 with two homers in his first five rehab contests. Upon his activation, Carpenter could see some starts at designated hitter versus righties for an offense that's desperately looking for a spark.