Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list May 11, Carpenter served as the Cardinals' designated hitter for three straight games. Despite reaching base six times in 15 plate appearances during that stretch, Carpenter looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role with the Cardinals having since reprioritized Alec Burleson at designated hitter. Carpenter is on the bench Wednesday for the fifth time in the last six games.