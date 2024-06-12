Share Video

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Carpenter will hit the bench Wednesday while the Pirates bring southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill. With Carpenter taking a seat, Alec Burleson will get a day out of the outfield and serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Dylan Carlson steps in as St. Louis' starting right fielder.

