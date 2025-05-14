Carpenter announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday in an appearance on Sports Spectrum's "Get in the Game" podcast.
Carpenter languished at the plate near the end of his 14-year MLB career, but the 39-year-old had a stretch from 2012 through 2018 in which he batted .275/.377/.471, made three All-Star teams and finished in the top-12 in National League MVP voting three times.
