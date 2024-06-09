Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Carpenter got the Cardinals back within a run with his seventh-inning blast, but they couldn't build on it. Both of his homers this season have come over his last nine games. The designated hitter is at a .200/.294/.317 slash line with five RBI, six runs scored, one double and no stolen bases through 68 plate appearances. Carpenter has seen steadier playing time at designated hitter with Alec Burleson filling in as an outfielder due to the absence of Lars Nootbaar (oblique).