Carpenter will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game against the Astros.

Carpenter has now been included in the lineup in four straight matchups with right-handed pitchers and could settle in as St. Louis' primary DH with Lars Nootbaar's oblique injury opening up more opportunities in right field for Alec Burleson. Since returning from the injured list May 11 after missing more than five weeks of action with an oblique injury of his own, Carpenter has slashed .176/.300/.294 over 11 games.