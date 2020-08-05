Ramirez's contract was selected by the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Ramirez was at the alternate training site to begin the season, but he'll join the active roster to fill in amid the team's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The right-hander has yet to make his major-league debut but posted a 4.78 ERA and 85:30 K:BB over 75.1 innings in the minors during the past two seasons. Ramirez has experience as both a starter and reliever in the minor leagues, and it's unclear what role he'll take on with the Cardinals' pitching staff.