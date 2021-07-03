Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Ramirez made just one relief appearance during his time on the major-league roster, and he allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in a third of an inning. He'll head back to the Triple-A club after right-hander Justin Miller was claimed off waivers from the Nationals in a corresponding move.
