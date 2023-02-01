Atlanta announced Wednesday that Ramirez will take part in big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.
After opening the 2022 season in the Mexican League, Ramirez caught on with Atlanta last June on a minor-league deal. He pitched exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett, logging a 4.91 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 22 innings while striking out 29. The 27-year-old right-hander, who previously made two big-league relief appearances, will get the chance to audition for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen in spring training, but he'll most likely be reassigned to Gwinnett before the season gets underway.