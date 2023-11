The Cardinals selected Robberse to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Robberse was acquired from the Blue Jays this past July as part of the Jordan Hicks trade and is now protected from being plucked away by another organization in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 22-year-old right-hander posted a 4.28 ERA and 130:57 K:BB in 124 innings this past summer between Double-A and Triple-A.