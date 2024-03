The Cardinals optioned Robberse to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Robberse posted a 4.28 ERA across 124 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season, but he surrendered six runs in just 4.2 innings during spring training. The 22-year-old right-hander will need to display more consistent success in the minors, but St. Louis' relatively weak pitching staff keeps open the possibility of a major-league debut for Robberse in 2024.