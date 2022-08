The Blue Jays promoted Robberse from High-A Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Robberse had been one of Vancouver's top starters this season, logging a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB across 89.2 innings. The 20-year-old right-hander will be rewarded with a stiffer level of competition over the final six weeks of the 2022 campaign.