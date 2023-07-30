The Cardinals acquired Robberse and right-hander Adam Kloffenstein from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Jordan Hicks, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 21-year-old right-hander will add to St. Louis' organizational starting pitching depth and is likely to settle at Double-A Springfield after he had spent the entire 2023 campaign with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate in New Hampshire. Robberse gets by mostly on command rather than premium velocity and has struck out more than a batter per inning in only one of his six stops in the minors. Over 88.2 frames with New Hampshire this season, Robberse posted a 4.06 ERA and 14.2 K-BB%.