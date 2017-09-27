Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Exits with side contusion Tuesday
Pham exited Tuesday's game against the Cubs early with a left-side contusion.
Pham was hit by a pitch on his left side during his at-bat in the sixth inning. He was able to remain in the game for the following inning before being pinch-hit for by Stephen Piscotty in the eighth. He's seemingly avoided a serious injury, but it would be a major hit to the Cardinals' already-slim playoff hopes if the breakout left fielder is forced to miss any time at all. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
