Pham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Pham will get a breather after he started all three games in center field against the Rays over the weekend after the White Sox selected his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. He batted out of the No. 2 spot in each of those contests, going 5-for-14 with three runs. Rafael Ortega will get the nod in center field Monday, but Pham should hold down a near-everyday role for a White Sox squad lacking in competent bats.