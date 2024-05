Pham went 3-for-7 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Pham has served as the White Sox's leadoff hitter for seven straight games, and he's hit .346 with two runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base in that span. He's lacked power -- he has five extra-base hits across 70 plate appearances -- but has otherwise contributed a well-rounded fantasy line since joining Chicago on April 26.