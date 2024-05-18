Pham went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and his second stolen base of the season in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder thrived once again in the leadoff spot. Pham has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, slashing .385/.429/.538 over that stretch with a homer, two steals, four runs and seven RBI. Luis Robert (hip) could be back by the end of the month, and while his return might bump Pham to an outfield corner, he's playing too well right now to lose his starting spot completely.