Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Pham got the White Sox on the board when he took Toronto reliever Genesis Cabrera deep in the eighth inning. This was Pham's fifth multi-hit effort over the last nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with four extra-base hits, three RBI and two stolen bases. The veteran outfielder is slashing .316/.356/.474 with three homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and three steals across 101 plate appearances. He's found ample success as the leadoff hitter since signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox in mid-April and rising to the majors April 26.