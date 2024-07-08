Pham was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
It's not yet clear whether it's injury related or perhaps trade related. Pham had been set to start in center field and bat leadoff, but now Corey Julks will handle center field and Lenyn Sosa will be elevated to the top of the batting order. The White Sox should have more on Pham's status soon.
More News
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Five-game hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Homer, two hits in loss•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Returns to leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Returns from injured list•
-
White Sox's Tommy Pham: Coming off injured list Friday•