Pham went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.

Pham took Michael Lorenzen deep in the first inning to tally his first home run since June 21. Despite the lack of power, he's still hit pretty well in that span, maintaining a .258 batting average with 11 runs scored and three stolen bases across 26 games. Pham is a likely trade candidate which could hurt his playing time, though he's been a decent source of runs and stolen bases to this point in the campaign.