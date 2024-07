Pham went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a triple in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Pham accounted for most of the White Sox's offense Saturday, highlighted by his first multi-run game since May 31. Though his team context does him no favors, Pham continues to produce as he has gone 10-of-for 36 with a stolen base across his last 10 games.