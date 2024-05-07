Pham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Rays.
Pham was the only source of offense for Chicago when he took Tyler Alexander deep for his second home run of the season. Since joining the White Sox on April 26, Pham has regularly hit second in the order and has at least one knock in seven of his 10 games.
