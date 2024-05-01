Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to Minnesota.

Pham opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before extending Chicago's lead to 3-1 in the third with a home run off Bailey Ober, his first since joining the White Sox this year. The 36-year-old Pham's hit the ground running, going 9-for-24 while recording multiple hits in four of his first six contests. He slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 homers, 68 RBI and 22 steals in 129 games between the Mets and Diamondbacks last season.