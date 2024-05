The Florida Complex League Cardinals placed Honeyman on the 7-day injured list May 4 with an undisclosed injury.

Honeyman, a 22-year-old outfielder out of Boston College whom the Cardinals selected in the third round last year, would have likely been assigned to a full-season affiliate to start the season if he were healthy. The assignment to the FCL is likely to serve as a rehab assignment once he's cleared for play and then he could head to one of the Cardinals' Class A affiliates.