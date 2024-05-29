The Cardinals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate reinstated Honeyman (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Honeyman missed most of the first month of FCL play due to the injury, but the 2023 third-round draft pick is finally ready to make his professional debut. As a 22-year-old who played at Boston College prior to being drafted, Honeyman will likely require only a few games in the FCL to regain a rhythm at the plate before the Cardinals assign him to either Single-A Palm Beach or High-A Peoria.