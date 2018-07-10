Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Strikes out side for Memphis
Lyons (elbow) fired a perfect fifth inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Omaha on Sunday, striking out the side.
That's two impressive rehab efforts for Lyons, who got through his one frame on 13 pitches. The southpaw may still be afforded at least one more rehab appearance, but his elbow appears to be in back at full strength is his first pair of minor-league outings are any indication.
