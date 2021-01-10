Lyons re-signed Wednesday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract.

Lyons' deal is expected to include an invitation to big-league spring training, but the 32-year-old lefty will likely be bound for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open the 2021 campaign. During the 60-game 2020 campaign, Lyons made one appearance out of the New York bullpen, giving up four earned runs over 1.2 innings.

