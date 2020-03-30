Lyons would be an option for the Yankees' bullpen if MLB expands rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Lyons signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in January and was not expected to break camp with the club. However, the southpaw pitched well this spring, hurling 4.1 scoreless innings and racking up seven strikeouts. That performance, along with Lyons' experience and left-handedness, could tilt the scales in his favor should MLB opt to expand rosters as is widely expected.