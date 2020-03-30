Yankees' Tyler Lyons: Could make club if rosters expand
Lyons would be an option for the Yankees' bullpen if MLB expands rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Lyons signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in January and was not expected to break camp with the club. However, the southpaw pitched well this spring, hurling 4.1 scoreless innings and racking up seven strikeouts. That performance, along with Lyons' experience and left-handedness, could tilt the scales in his favor should MLB opt to expand rosters as is widely expected.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...