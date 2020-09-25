site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-tyler-lyons-outrighted-off-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Tyler Lyons: Outrighted off roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lyons was outrighted to the Yankees' alternate training site Friday.
Lyons' only big-league outing of the year was a disaster, as he allowed four runs in just 1.2 innings of work against Toronto on Wednesday. Miguel Yajure was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read