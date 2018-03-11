Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to minor-league camp
O'Neill (hamstring) was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill wasn't expected to return this spring due to his recent hamstring injury. He appeared in seven Grapefruit League games, going 3-for-12 with seven strikeouts over said outings. While he's in line to open the year at Triple-A Memphis, he could earn a chance to play in the Show over the course of the upcoming season.
