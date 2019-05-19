Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Laces two-bagger in win

Molina went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI groundout in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The veteran backstop continues rolling along in May, as he now has four multi-hit efforts during the month. Molina has boosted his season average 12 points to .274 over that span, and some timely hitting (.370/.404/.609 line over 52 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season) has him second on the team behind Marcell Ozuna with 31 RBI.