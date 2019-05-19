Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Laces two-bagger in win
Molina went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI groundout in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.
The veteran backstop continues rolling along in May, as he now has four multi-hit efforts during the month. Molina has boosted his season average 12 points to .274 over that span, and some timely hitting (.370/.404/.609 line over 52 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season) has him second on the team behind Marcell Ozuna with 31 RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes yard in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects three hits•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ignites offense in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Brings home two more•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: In midst of RBI heater•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...