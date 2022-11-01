Molina officially retired from professional baseball Tuesday.
After a 2022 season in which he recorded a career-low .535 OPS, Molina will officially close the book on an outstanding career. Over his 19 years in the big leagues, Molina appeared in 10 All-Star games and took home nine Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger award. His exit leaves Andrew Knizner as the new No. 1 catcher currently on the 40-man roster, though St. Louis could look to the trade or free-agency market to add some competition heading into spring training.