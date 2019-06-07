Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not cleared for baseball activities

Molina (thumb) is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday but has not yet been cleared for baseball activities, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Molina is dealing with a right thumb tendon strain and has an uncertain return timeline. He did not travel with the Cardinals for the start of their 10-game road trip, which begins Friday against the Cubs. Matt Wieters has filled in as the starting catcher in his absence.