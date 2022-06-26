Molina recently returned to his native Puerto Rico to rehab his injured right knee and is without a timeline to come off the 10-day injured list, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals likely won't have a target date for Molina's return until he's able to resume baseball activities under the supervision of the team, so the fact that he's left the team to conduct his rehab suggests he'll be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. Andrew Knizner is expected to continue serving as the Cardinals' main backstop while Molina is on the shelf. Molina's uncertain return date and declining production prior to landing on the IL could make him a reasonable drop candidate, perhaps even in some leagues that start two catchers each week.