Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Thumps third homer of season Wednesday

Molina went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Brewers.

The veteran backstop already has three homers through six games to begin the campaign, as he looked to prove last season's 18 home runs and career-high 82 RBI were no fluke. Molina's been hitting sixth for the Cards, but that's not necessarily the liability it seems as long as Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez are ahead of him in the batting order and providing him with plenty of RBI opportunities.