Tromp was non-tendered by Atlanta on Friday, MLB.com reports.

With Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud already on the depth chart, Atlanta doesn't need to carry a third catcher on the 40-man roster during the offseason. Tromp has a 31:1 K:BB in 102 MLB plate appearances and was below league average (84 wRC+) at Triple-A last season as a 28-year-old.