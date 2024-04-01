Tromp got the start Sunday with Chris Sale on the mound for Atlanta, and he could wind up being the veteran southpaw's personal catcher while he's in the majors, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sale was very complimentary of Tromp's work behind the plate after the game, in which he struck out seven batters and walked two over 5.1 innings. If Atlanta wants to keep 35-year-old Travis d'Arnaud from breaking down while Sean Murphy (oblique) is on the shelf, Tromp will likely start more than once even five days or so, but having a pitcher like Sale talk up his game-calling skills can only help his outlook for playing time. Whether he offers anything as a hitter is another question, though -- the 29-year-old backstop went 0-for-2 on Sunday, and he slashed .210/.336/.384 with 10 homers over 65 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2023.