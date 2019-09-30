Chris Heston: Rebounding from shoulder surgery
Heston, who underwent shoulder surgery last summer, hopes to be fully healthy by January and hold a showcase for MLB teams ahead of spring training, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After being released from the Giants' Double-A affiliate at Richmond last July, Heston didn't sign with another organization while on the mend from surgery. Given that he'll be 32 years old in April and had modest career numbers at the MLB level prior to requiring the major arm operation, Heston may have settle for a minor-league deal even if looks good during his showcase.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Heston: In midst of rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Chris Heston: Heads back to San Francisco•
-
Twins' Chris Heston: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Twins' Chris Heston: Lands on disabled list•
-
Twins' Chris Heston: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Chris Heston: Option to make MLB start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...