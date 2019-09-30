Heston, who underwent shoulder surgery last summer, hopes to be fully healthy by January and hold a showcase for MLB teams ahead of spring training, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After being released from the Giants' Double-A affiliate at Richmond last July, Heston didn't sign with another organization while on the mend from surgery. Given that he'll be 32 years old in April and had modest career numbers at the MLB level prior to requiring the major arm operation, Heston may have settle for a minor-league deal even if looks good during his showcase.