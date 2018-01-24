Giants' Chris Heston: Heads back to San Francisco
Heston agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Heston spent the 2017 season bouncing around between a trio of organizations, finally finishing the campaign with the Twins' Triple-A affiliate. The 29-year-old will return to San Francisco, where he spent the first eight years of his career, up until last season. In total, he's pitched in 41 major-league games but only appeared in seven during the last two seasons, and will likely begin this upcoming year at the Triple-A level while serving as organizational depth.
More News
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...