Heston agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Heston spent the 2017 season bouncing around between a trio of organizations, finally finishing the campaign with the Twins' Triple-A affiliate. The 29-year-old will return to San Francisco, where he spent the first eight years of his career, up until last season. In total, he's pitched in 41 major-league games but only appeared in seven during the last two seasons, and will likely begin this upcoming year at the Triple-A level while serving as organizational depth.