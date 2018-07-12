Heston (undisclosed) made his fifth rehab appearance Tuesday for one of the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliates, tossing a scoreless inning.

Heston opened the season at Triple-A Sacramento, covering 3.1 innings in an April 9 start. He has been sidelined with the injury ever since, though he appears to be closing in on a return from the 7-day disabled list after beginning his rehab assignment June 20.