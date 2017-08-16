Twins' Chris Heston: Activated from minor-league DL
Heston (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
He pitched five innings for the Twins' GCL team on Monday, clearing the final hurdle on his road back from a bout of shoulder tendinitis. Heston has posted a 7.63 ERA with Rochester, and he's mostly struggled with other affiliates this season. Further, the 29-year-old is not on the 40-man roster, so he will need to finish strong over the rest of August to have a chance at a September callup.
