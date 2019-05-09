Cubs' Addison Russell: Hitless in return

Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk in his season debut Wednesday, a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Marlins.

Russell started at second base and batted eighth in his first game with the Cubs after missing the first month of the season serving a suspension for domestic violence, then spending some time at Triple-A getting his feet wet. The 25-year-old joins a crowded middle infield with the likes of Javier Baez, Daniel Descalso (ankle), Ben Zobrist (personal) and David Bote all in the mix, so Russell may have to settle for a part-time role moving forward. However, both Descalso and Zobrist are currently unavailable, and Bote has been playing a lot at third base, meaning Russell could get a decent amount of run right out of the gate.