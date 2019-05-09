Cubs' Addison Russell: Hitless in return
Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk in his season debut Wednesday, a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Marlins.
Russell started at second base and batted eighth in his first game with the Cubs after missing the first month of the season serving a suspension for domestic violence, then spending some time at Triple-A getting his feet wet. The 25-year-old joins a crowded middle infield with the likes of Javier Baez, Daniel Descalso (ankle), Ben Zobrist (personal) and David Bote all in the mix, so Russell may have to settle for a part-time role moving forward. However, both Descalso and Zobrist are currently unavailable, and Bote has been playing a lot at third base, meaning Russell could get a decent amount of run right out of the gate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal