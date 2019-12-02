Addison Russell: Cut loose by Cubs
Russell was non-tendered by the Cubs on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The former top prospect peaked with the Cubs in 2016, and has been worth 3.4 fWAR combined over the past three seasons. Given his pedigree and the fact he is still a solid defensive shortstop, Russell could catch on with a non-contending team, but he is a mono-league option at best in fantasy.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Records four hits Saturday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Makes first appearance since concussion•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Back from concussion list•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Could be activated Friday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes batting bractice•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Moves to concussion list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...