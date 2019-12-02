Addison Russell: Cut loose by Cubs

Russell was non-tendered by the Cubs on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The former top prospect peaked with the Cubs in 2016, and has been worth 3.4 fWAR combined over the past three seasons. Given his pedigree and the fact he is still a solid defensive shortstop, Russell could catch on with a non-contending team, but he is a mono-league option at best in fantasy.