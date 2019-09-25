Cubs' Addison Russell: Makes first appearance since concussion

Russell (concussion) struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat Tuesday in the Cubs' 9-2 loss to the Pirates.

The appearance was Russell's first since he suffered a concussion back on Sept. 8. While Russell was out, Nico Hoerner filled in as the Cubs' primary shortstop and now looks on track to hold down the fort at the position the rest of the way after finding success at the dish in his first taste of the big leagues. Javier Baez (thumb) had been tracking toward a return to the lineup this week, but the injury is still presenting issues for him in the field and may result in him being limited to a bench role for the Cubs' final five games.