Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes batting bractice

Russell (concussion) took batting practice Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Russell has been out with a concussion for eight days since getting hit by a pitch in the face. Nico Hoerner has grabbed a hold of the starting shortstop job in the meantime. Russell's timeline remains unclear, though he appears to be making progress in the right direction.

