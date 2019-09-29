Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Records four hits Saturday

Russell went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cardinals.

Russell hasn't played much in September as he's recovered from a concussion, and he actually doubled his monthly hit total in just this game alone. The 25-year-old started at shortstop with Nico Hoerner playing second. Next season, with a healthy Javier Baez around, one of Hoerner or Russell will likely be squeezed out of regular playing time.

