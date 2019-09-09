Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains in concussion protocol

Russell (head) isn't starting Monday's game against San Deigo and is still in concussion protocol, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Russell was drilled in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's series finale against the Brewers, and he's set to meet with San Diego's team doctors later Monday to determine his status moving forward. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until further notice.

