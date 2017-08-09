Cubs' Addison Russell: Will likely remain out until next weekend

Russell is being cautious while recovering from a right foot strain, and may not return until the end of the Cubs' upcoming homestand, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Although Russell was hoping to come back once he's eligible to return August 13, the Cubs want to make sure that's the shortstop is completely healthy before rejoining the club. It seems as though he could be activated prior to the Toronto series starting August 18, but a definitive timetable will likely surface by the end of this weekend. In the meantime, Javier Baez will continue to draw the majority of the starts in his place.